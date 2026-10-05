Calif. Soccer Coach Sues League For Racial Discrimination

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 5, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Black soccer coach sued the Morongo Basin Youth Soccer Association in California federal court Friday with claims of racial harassment and discrimination, accusing it of fabricating reasons to suspend him and its parent organization of failing to intervene....
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