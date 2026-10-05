Commercial Fishers Sue Over Red Snapper Catch Expansion

By Jared Foretek ( October 5, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A group of commercial fishing companies is challenging a new round of federal permits that allow Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to expand this year's recreational red snapper catch in D.C. federal court, claiming Monday that the permits would shrink the commercial share of the South Atlantic fishery in violation of federal law....
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