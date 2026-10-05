Coinbase Brass Beats Suit In Test Of Texas Incorporation Law

By Katryna Perera ( October 5, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Coinbase's top brass has escaped, for now, a shareholder derivative suit brought in Texas after the state's business court found that Texas law, rather than Delaware law, applies to the case even though the alleged wrongdoing occurred before Coinbase reincorporated in the Lone Star State....
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