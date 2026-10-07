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Expert Analysis

FCA Deal Shows Conflict Review Must Go Beyond Bid Stage

By Habib Ilahi, Kendra Norwood and Marlee Egierski ( October 7, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- On July 28, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Sierra Nevada Company LLC, a defense contractor, agreed to pay $7.75 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations involving a consultant who remained employed by the federal government....

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