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Negligence Claims Nixed In $4.6M Faulty Roof Coverage Row

By Hope Patti ( October 5, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Tokio Marine unit accused of misrepresenting the terms of its policy has slipped a roofing contractor's negligence claims in a $4.6 million coverage dispute over a school renovation project but must face a claim that it intentionally misrepresented coverage, a Connecticut state court ruled....

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