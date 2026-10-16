Reckoning With The IP Risks Of Building Vibe-Coded Products

By Jessica Furr and Michael Williams ( October 16, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries, and software development may be chief among them. Today, people with little or no coding experience can use AI tools to build functional software products with just a few prompts into a large language model, a task that used to require years of technical training....
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