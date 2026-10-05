Burger King Says Ex-Franchisee Infringed With 'Jumbo King'

By David Minsky ( October 5, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Burger King is asking a Florida federal court to shut down three competing restaurants in New Jersey for alleged trademark infringement, claiming that the shops are run by a former franchisee who renamed her business as "Jumbo King" in violation of a prior settlement agreement....
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