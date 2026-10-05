Pause Mulled In $50B Yukos, Russia Award Case
By Caroline Simson ( October 5, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court on Monday ordered former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. owed some $50 billion by Russia to explain why their enforcement suit should not be stayed while the parties await the D.C. Circuit's decision in a parallel case that raises an identical underlying issue....
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