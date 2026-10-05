Nokia Says Pornhub Owner Freeloads On Its Video Patents
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 5, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Nokia has filed a lawsuit in Texas federal court accusing Pornhub owner Aylo Holdings of infringing seven of its video coding patents in order to provide videos to "many millions of users."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.