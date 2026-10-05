5th Circ. Hints CMS Medicare Advantage Rule May Violate APA

By Spencer Brewer ( October 5, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel seemed hesitant to buy an argument that a rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services dealing with Medicare Advantage plan overpayments went through proper rulemaking steps, asking Monday if the agency's argument that it can change its rationale "upends" rulemaking procedures....
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