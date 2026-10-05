Huawei And Qualcomm Strike Patent Licensing Deal
By Ryan Davis ( October 5, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc. said Monday they have reached a multi-year patent licensing agreement that involves Qualcomm purchasing some of Huawei's U.S. patents....
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