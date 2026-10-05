SEC Says Ex-Tech CEO Faked Consulting Deals For Family

By Sydney Price ( October 5, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused the former CEO of a public technology company of defrauding investors by concealing and misrepresenting transactions between the company and his friends and family, including his daughter, which were often falsely described as payments for consulting services....
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