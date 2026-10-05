Youths Lose Bid To Stay Repeal Of Climate Finding
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 5, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday denied youth plaintiffs' request to stay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's repeal of a landmark finding that greenhouse gas pollution endangers people's health while they pursue a legal challenge....
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