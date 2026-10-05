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Gas Co. Plans Challenge To Arbitral Award In Moldova Feud

By Caroline Simson ( October 5, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Liechtensteiner natural gas utility said Monday that it is "considering immediate legal actions" to set aside an arbitral award favoring Moldova in a dispute over allegedly unfair tariffs and other actions that restricted the utility's access to Moldova's natural gas network. ...

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