Groq Investors Sue Over Nvidia's $20B 'Reverse Acqui-Hire'
By Jarek Rutz ( October 6, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Two former Groq Inc. stockholders have sued the artificial intelligence chip company's directors and a former officer, alleging in a Delaware Chancery Court complaint that they improperly handed Groq's technology and engineering workforce to Nvidia Corp. through a roughly $20 billion reverse acqui-hire without a stockholder vote or a process aimed at getting the best price....
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