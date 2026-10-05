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'Bikini Barista' Owner Owes Worker $1.4M For Legal Fees

By Ben Adlin ( October 5, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington woman who successfully sued the owner of coffee kiosks known as bikini barista espresso stands won a $1.4 million state court award for attorney fees and costs, with the judge denying the defense's request for a 30% reduction in fees....

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