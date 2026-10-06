Dentists Can't Avoid Delta Dental MDL
By Bryan Koenig ( October 6, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation held that dentists pursuing five new lawsuits against Delta Dental and its network cannot avoid the Illinois federal court MDL accusing the insurance giant of anticompetitively carving up markets and driving down reimbursements....
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