ByteDance Can't Shake YouTubers' AI Video Copyright Suit
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 5, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to throw out copyright litigation alleging TikTok owner ByteDance Inc. illegally scraped millions of YouTube videos to train its text-to-video AI products, finding that the content creators plausibly allege they've been harmed and that ByteDance circumvented at least some of YouTube's technological protections....
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