SEC Says Fintech Inflated Revenue In $6.7M Seed Raise

By Katryna Perera ( October 6, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued financial technology startup Kalder Inc. and its convicted founder and former CEO, alleging that they made false and misleading statements to investors in connection with a $6.7 million seed financing round....
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