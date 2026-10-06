EPA's Climate Retreat Sidelined As Justices Weigh State Torts

By Keith Goldberg ( October 6, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent moves renouncing its authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions appear unlikely to sway the U.S. Supreme Court in deciding whether state and local governments can pursue climate change lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, attorneys say....
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