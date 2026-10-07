Tether Accused Of Damaging Tech Co. With $2.8M Freeze
By Sydney Price ( October 7, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Fintech payment company Conduit Technology says stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings damaged its business and is seeking injunctive relief over Tether's decision to freeze about $2.8 million Conduit stored in a digital wallet....
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