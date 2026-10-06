Shook Hardy Adds 2 Litigators As Partners In California

By Rose Krebs ( October 6, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has added two partners who are based in southern California, one to bolster its product liability litigation, business litigation and intellectual property practices and the other to strengthen its general liability litigation group and its capacity to handle automotive litigation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.