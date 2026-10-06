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Blasket Says Spain Can't Block €29M Arbitral Award Transfer

By Sophia Dourou ( October 6, 2026, 5:34 PM BST) -- Blasket Renewable Investments LLC told an appeals court Tuesday it should be permitted to enforce a €29.3 million ($33 million) arbitral award against Spain, arguing the energy investors that won the award were entitled to transfer their enforcement rights....

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