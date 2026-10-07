Televangelist, Network Owner Face Off In Race Bias Trial
By Susan Smiley ( October 7, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury was told on Wednesday that deciding a Black televangelist's race discrimination claim against the white owner of a religious network will require deciding if the owner's sharing of a meme was racist or simply a joke between old friends that was misunderstood....
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