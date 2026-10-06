Cos. Say Trade Court Can Issue Nationwide Tariff Refunds

By Dylan Moroses ( October 6, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has nationwide jurisdiction over matters involving trade laws, which should give it authority to order tariff refunds for importers that paid the unlawful duties whether or not they filed their own challenge at the trade court, businesses told the Federal Circuit....
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