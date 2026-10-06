Higher-Ed Groups Say DHS Upended Student Internship Rules

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 6, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Higher-education organizations have accused the Trump administration of abruptly and unlawfully imposing new restrictions on experiential learning opportunities for international students, and couching its regulatory shift as "reminders" that threatened schools and officials with sanctions and prosecutions for noncompliance....
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