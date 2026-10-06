Insurer Says Coverage Limited For Ole Miss Student's Fall

By Hope Patti ( October 6, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- An insurer said its total coverage obligation for a suit over a University of Mississippi student's three-story fall from an apartment complex balcony is capped at $100,000, telling a federal court that the incident arose out of an assault or battery and is subject to a lower policy limit....
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