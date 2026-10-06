USTR Keeps China Tariffs After Industry Push For Extension
By Jack McLoone ( October 6, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday announced the continuation of tariffs on some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods installed during President Donald Trump's first term after domestic businesses requested they be extended....
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