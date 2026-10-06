Holtec Fired CFO For Flagging False Statements, Jury Told
By George Woolston ( October 6, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Eight New Jersey jurors were told Tuesday that nuclear equipment and services company Holtec International broke the law when it fired its chief financial officer in 2022 after he raised objections over a document drafted by the company's chief executive meant for a potential investor....
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