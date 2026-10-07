Milk Producers Accused Of Using Exports To Raise Prices

By Matthew Perlman ( October 7, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Consumers have filed a proposed class action accusing major dairy producers and their trade association of violating antitrust law by using an export assistance program to divert sales abroad, allegedly resulting in higher domestic prices for milk and dairy products....
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