Judge Backs Va. Tuition Pathway For Unauthorized Students

By Jared Foretek ( October 6, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Richmond rejected the Trump administration's bid to strike down Virginia laws allowing students who are unauthorized to be in the U.S. to pay in-state tuition at public universities, breaking with a Fifth Circuit ruling on Texas tuition rules and ruling that federal law doesn't preempt the state statutes....
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