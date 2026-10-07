US Investors Claim $102M Over Blocked Honduras Housing
By Joyce Hanson ( October 7, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has published an arbitration notice filed more than three years ago against Honduras by two U.S. investors who claim the country owes them $102 million for blocking their plan to build thousands of homes for low-income Hondurans....
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