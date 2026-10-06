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4 States Accuse TP-Link Of China Ties, Insecure Routers

By Carolina Bolado ( October 6, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of Florida, Montana, Nebraska and Iowa sued California-based TP-Link Systems Inc. on Tuesday, alleging the Wi-Fi router maker concealed its links to a Chinese company and deceptively promoted its products as secure despite vulnerabilities that left consumers open to malicious attacks....

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