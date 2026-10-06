CaaStle Approved For $3.5M Settlement With Ex-Leadership
By Vince Sullivan ( October 6, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee of fashion industry software company CaaStle Inc. received approval Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for a $3.5 million settlement of his lawsuit against former directors and officers of the company he accused of fraud and breaches of fiduciary duty....
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