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Cornell Hires Ex-Deputy AG Yates To Lead Internal Review

By Christine DeRosa ( October 6, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Following widespread public outrage over how a former student's rape allegations were handled, Cornell University has hired former deputy U.S. attorney general and King & Spalding LLP partner Sally Yates to lead an internal review of its policies and procedures....

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