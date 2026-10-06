Exxon Investors Clear Class Hurdle In Permian Valuation Suit
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 6, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge certified a class of investors for a lawsuit alleging Exxon misrepresented the value of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin before disclosing that production goals could not be met....
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