Olympian Seeks IG Probe Of Reflecting Pool 'Nightmare'
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 6, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Counsel for former Olympic canoeist David Hearn on Tuesday requested an investigation by internal watchdogs with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Interior into the renovation and repair of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the since-dismissed vandalism charges against their client....
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