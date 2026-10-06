Convicted Atty Charged With Pressuring Voter To Pick Brother
By Aaron Keller ( October 6, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A suspended Connecticut attorney and former state senator awaiting sentencing after a federal wire fraud conviction faced new state criminal charges Tuesday for allegedly misusing an absentee ballot during an August primary election in which his brother and onetime Bradley Law Group LLC colleague was a candidate for probate judge....
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