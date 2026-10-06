DC Circ. Tells FCC To Respond In Fox Philly License Case
By Christopher Cole ( October 6, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday ordered the Federal Communications Commission to respond to an advocacy group's petition for court action to compel full commission review of a staff order that tossed a challenge to Fox TV's Philadelphia broadcast license....
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