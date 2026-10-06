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Calif. Urged To Probe Emotional Intelligence Tool For Job Bias

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 6, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, asking the agency to investigate Criteria Corp.'s product for screening job applicants by so-called "emotional intelligence," which the ACLU claims raises "serious concerns" about whether the product encourages employers to illegally discriminate....

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