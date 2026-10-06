Racial Slur Bias Suit Revived By Calif. Justices Heads To Jury

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 6, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Black San Francisco prosecutor's office worker was left debilitated when the city failed to take appropriate action after a co-worker called her a racial slur, her lawyer told a jury Tuesday, kicking off trial in a decade-long race bias suit that set precedent at the California Supreme Court....
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