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Kraft Heinz's Global GC To Step Down After Two Years

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 6, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Kraft Heinz Co.'s global general counsel and corporate affairs officer, Angel S. Willis, who has served in her role for two years, plans to leave the company later this month to pursue other opportunities, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing....

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