Tenn. Judge Tosses Developer's Data Centers Moratorium Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( October 7, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has tossed a data center developer's challenge to a moratorium on data centers without prejudice, ruling in part that the suit is inconsistent when it comes to the type of property interest that the developer is asserting with its allegations....
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