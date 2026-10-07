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BCBS Unit Owes Awards Under No Surprises Act, Court Told

By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 7, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A Blue Cross Blue Shield unit failed to pay thousands of dollars in awards that an air ambulance company won through the No Surprises Act's arbitration process for out-of-network services rendered to the insurer's beneficiaries, the company alleges in a suit in West Virginia federal court....

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