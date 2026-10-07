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Ga. Appeals Court Grapples With Nurses' COVID-Era Pay Fight

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 7, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court wrestled Wednesday with whether nurses who traveled to Florida for jobs at state-run COVID-19 testing sites were owed pay just for showing up in the Sunshine State — or if being assigned a shift triggered a staffing company's pay obligations. ...

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