Ga. Appeals Court Grapples With Nurses' COVID-Era Pay Fight
By Kelcey Caulder ( October 7, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court wrestled Wednesday with whether nurses who traveled to Florida for jobs at state-run COVID-19 testing sites were owed pay just for showing up in the Sunshine State — or if being assigned a shift triggered a staffing company's pay obligations. ...
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