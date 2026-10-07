1st Circ. Skeptical Of Legal Basis For IRS-ICE Data Sharing
By Julie Manganis ( October 7, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit repeatedly suggested during a hearing Wednesday that the Trump administration's use of a privacy exception in the tax code for criminal investigations to justify demanding tax records of noncitizens could allow it to target nearly anyone's private returns....
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