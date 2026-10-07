FCC Eyes Spectrum Sale To Boost 5G, Satellite D2D
By Christopher Cole ( October 7, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's staff has teed up a proposal that would pave the way for a new auction of 25 megahertz worth of spectrum that could be used for advanced Earth-based wireless service and satellite connectivity to smart devices....
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