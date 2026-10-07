Revlon Says Insurer Dodging Defense Of Hair Product Claims

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 7, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Revlon told a New York bankruptcy court that one of its insurers has reneged on a deal incorporated into the reorganized cosmetics company's Chapter 11 plan, saying the carrier is refusing to pay defense costs for thousands of bodily injury claims over the company's hair straightening products....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.