SEC Says Climate-Tied Investor Actions May Pose Legal Risk

By Jessica Corso ( October 7, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday released a report into its investigation of a successful push for eco-friendly board members at ExxonMobil, warning institutional investors and asset managers that joining forces to exert influence over corporations could open them up to additional scrutiny. ...
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