Justices Wary Of Prolonging Guam Ammo Disposal Suit
By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 7, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared wary of ruling that a Guam-based nonprofit can't challenge the U.S. Air Force's plan to explode expired munitions because its application to do so has yet to be approved by the territory's Environmental Protection Agency....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.